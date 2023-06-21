Avera Medical Minute
Leola Rhubarb Festival kicking off this weekend

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wendi Hatlewick and Kayla Casey talked with Dakota News Now about the Leola Rhubarb Festival that begins Friday.

The festival started in 1972 when community members wanted to do something for the town.

“Everyone comes together and enjoys the day. We have lots of free things for people, so it’s just kind of fun to see everybody and have a reason to come out,” said Casey. “Along with many other things, we have the traditional parade. We have a bake sale and the rhubarb baking contest, so you can submit your baked goods and try your best!”

The festival runs from June 23 to 25. For more information about activities and times, visit facebook.com/groups/2545712422128931/.

