Lorenzo Brown glad to be back leading the Storm

Storm have critical game Friday night against Green Bay
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Storm have a big game Friday night when they host Green Bay, a team they are tied with in the standings with 4 games left.

They came so close to beating the top team in Frisco 2 weeks ago when Lorenzo Brown threw and ran for 7 touchdowns.

It’s been fun for him to make this comeback with the team he’s helped win championships in the past. And also learning the coaching ropes from Kurtiss.

Plus, he was ready after watching several Storm games last year.

Storm QB Lorenzo Brown says, “Last year I followed them and went to a couple of games. I think they had trouble finishing games. The lost games last year that we shouldn’t have lost and that bit us in the butt at the end of last year. I think this year with trying to take the leadership role and make sure guys are laser focused all 4 quarters, not just 3 or 3-1/2 and closing out those close games that we should win. I think that will be the biggest difference this year for us.”

And the Storm are hoping that leadership makes all the difference down the stretch as they try to make the playoffs because Sioux Falls has a brutal schedule ahead... Making Friday night’s game even more critical.

It’s also a fundraiser for Afton Riggs, who has been battling health issues. There will be silent auction items available at the game.

