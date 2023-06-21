Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested for robbery and rape in central Sioux Falls casino

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 36-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for robbing a casino and raping a woman in central Sioux Falls late Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 10:52 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Cliff Ave. at Aces Casino.

A man entered the casino with a shirt pulled up to conceal his face. The clerk was in a back room and opened the door to him, thinking he has a patron. When she opened the door, the suspect pointed a gun at her and said he wanted cash. She gave him cash, and he then pushed her down to the ground of the back room and raped her.

The suspect left with the money, and the clerk called 911. Officers responded, and she received medical attention.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect using the casino’s surveillance video.

Officers found the suspect around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday near 8th St. and Indiana.

Officers discovered a handgun on the man in his waistband — the gun had been stolen from an unlocked car parked at a hotel in the 3200 block of S. Caroline Ave. last Friday night.

The suspect — 36-year-old Marian Brooks — was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Rape in the Second Degree, two counts of Aggravated Grand Theft (one for the cash and one for the stolen gun), Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, Commit a Felony with a Firearm and Aggravated Assault.

The victim was a 52-year-old woman from Sioux Falls.

There is no connection between the victim and the suspect, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids
Argument over treatment of dog leads to shooting in Sioux Falls
A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building...
Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
Drybar, Korean BBQ coming to Empire Place; Pasque Boutique moving to Steel District
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Drybar, Korean BBQ coming to Empire Place

Latest News

Denise Patton, vector control program coordinator, shared the number of mosquitoes Sioux Falls...
One Sioux Falls: City shares mosquito numbers and prevention
Feeding South Dakota leads several local organizations.
Prime Time Gala this Saturday
A potential increase could be on the horizon for residents paying utility bills in Sioux Falls.
A utility rate increase could be on the horizon for SF residents
Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution