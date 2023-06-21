Man arrested for robbery and rape in central Sioux Falls casino

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 36-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for robbing a casino and raping a woman in central Sioux Falls late Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 10:52 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Cliff Ave. at Aces Casino.

A man entered the casino with a shirt pulled up to conceal his face. The clerk was in a back room and opened the door to him, thinking he has a patron. When she opened the door, the suspect pointed a gun at her and said he wanted cash. She gave him cash, and he then pushed her down to the ground of the back room and raped her.

The suspect left with the money, and the clerk called 911. Officers responded, and she received medical attention.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect using the casino’s surveillance video.

Officers found the suspect around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday near 8th St. and Indiana.

Officers discovered a handgun on the man in his waistband — the gun had been stolen from an unlocked car parked at a hotel in the 3200 block of S. Caroline Ave. last Friday night.

The suspect — 36-year-old Marian Brooks — was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Rape in the Second Degree, two counts of Aggravated Grand Theft (one for the cash and one for the stolen gun), Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, Commit a Felony with a Firearm and Aggravated Assault.

The victim was a 52-year-old woman from Sioux Falls.

There is no connection between the victim and the suspect, according to authorities.

