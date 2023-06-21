Avera Medical Minute
More Showers and Storms

Rain Chances through Saturday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- For today, we’ll see highs drop into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. While we still have some showers and thunderstorms around the region right now, chances for showers and storms will continue to develop in central and eastern South Dakota mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. There will be a Marginal Risk for severe weather which is a level 1 out 5 on the scale. A couple of severe storms will be possible.

While rain chances will continue for Thursday and Friday, the risk of severe weather looks to be pretty low. The warmer temperatures will stick around through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Over the weekend, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s for most. But we will warm up for next week! Highs will jump back into the 90s for most of us.

