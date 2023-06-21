Avera Medical Minute
Names released in fatal golf cart vs. truck crash in Roberts Co.

On Wednesday, authorities released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened...
On Wednesday, authorities released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened on June 14 and left a 19-year-old dead.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW EFFINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, authorities released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened on June 14 and left a 19-year-old dead.

The Department of Public Safety reported that around 9:15 p.m., a Harley Davidson golf cart driven by 19-year-old Luciel Kohl of Canton was traveling west near mile marker 233 on SD Highway 127. A 2010 Ford F150 pickup driven by 71-year-old James Konsor of Sisseton was traveling east when the golf cart crossed the center line and collided with the pickup.

Kohl died at the scene of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt. Konsor and his 69-year-old passenger were not injured and were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash; all released information is preliminary.

