Noem stars in workforce recruitment campaign ‘Freedom Works Here’

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem launched a nationwide workforce recruitment campaign Wednesday, appearing as a dentist and a plumber to highlight the state’s apprenticeship programs and lack of personal state income tax.

“We have the best economy in the nation, our unemployment is the lowest in American history, and South Dakota work ethic has never been stronger. Even so, South Dakota has 25,000 open jobs,” said Gov. Noem. “We need to recruit more workers to fill these positions. We are going to show America that South Dakota is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I look forward to continuing to build our winning workforce by welcoming new families to our great state.”

One ad featuring Gov. Noem as a plumber addresses South Dakota’s economy and growing apprenticeship programs.

A second ad featuring Gov. Noem as a dentist highlights how state residents do not pay a personal state income tax and how South Dakota accepts most out-of-state professional licenses.

Noem’s office states that those interested in finding a job in South Dakota can receive assistance in their search from the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

Beyond television ads, the campaign will use digital ads and direct mail.

For more information about the campaign, visit freedomworkshere.com/.

