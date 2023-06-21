One Sioux Falls: City shares mosquito numbers and prevention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denise Patton, vector control program coordinator, shared the number of mosquitoes Sioux Falls is experiencing and how the city controls mosquitoes at Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls Media Briefing.

Patton states that Iowa and North Dakota have reported their first cases of West Nile this season, which is earlier than it has been in the past.

In Sioux Falls, the entire city is divided into 18 zones, each of which has at least one trap to discover what kind of mosquitoes are in the area.

Roughly 15 people work full-time looking for standing water in the city and using methods to control mosquitos in those targeted sites. The city also does turf treatments and source reduction.

The city only goes into public spaces, so residents are encouraged to take measures for their own properties, such as dumping standing water in flower pots and making use of flowing water features like fountains to keep water circulating.

