Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One Sioux Falls: City shares mosquito numbers and prevention

Denise Patton, vector control program coordinator, shared the number of mosquitoes Sioux Falls...
Denise Patton, vector control program coordinator, shared the number of mosquitoes Sioux Falls is experiencing and how the city controls mosquitoes at Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls Media Briefing.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denise Patton, vector control program coordinator, shared the number of mosquitoes Sioux Falls is experiencing and how the city controls mosquitoes at Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls Media Briefing.

Patton states that Iowa and North Dakota have reported their first cases of West Nile this season, which is earlier than it has been in the past.

In Sioux Falls, the entire city is divided into 18 zones, each of which has at least one trap to discover what kind of mosquitoes are in the area.

Roughly 15 people work full-time looking for standing water in the city and using methods to control mosquitos in those targeted sites. The city also does turf treatments and source reduction.

The city only goes into public spaces, so residents are encouraged to take measures for their own properties, such as dumping standing water in flower pots and making use of flowing water features like fountains to keep water circulating.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids
Argument over treatment of dog leads to shooting in Sioux Falls
A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building...
Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
Drybar, Korean BBQ coming to Empire Place; Pasque Boutique moving to Steel District
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Drybar, Korean BBQ coming to Empire Place

Latest News

Man arrested for robbery and rape in central Sioux Falls casino
Feeding South Dakota leads several local organizations.
Prime Time Gala this Saturday
A potential increase could be on the horizon for residents paying utility bills in Sioux Falls.
A utility rate increase could be on the horizon for SF residents
Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution