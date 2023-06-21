Avera Medical Minute
Rummage sale paying off for American Legion Post 15

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - American Legion Post 15 is hosting its second annual rummage sale Wednesday through Saturday. An abundance of community donations made organizing this year’s sale a success.

Organizers have been up to the challenge to make sure they deliver on their end.

“The community has been tremendous this year. Last year they were great. This year they are tremendous and we have volunteers here working and I have 5 really good friends that have put in 900 hours to get this all together,” rummage sale Chairperson Joan Ishol said.

The funds raised during the sale will support veterans in need, suicide prevention, and programs such as Boys State, baseball, and shooting sports.

The sale runs Wednesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the old Triple A building next to the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

