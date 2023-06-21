A utility rate increase could be on the horizon for SF residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A potential increase could be on the horizon for residents paying utility bills in Sioux Falls.

The last time utility rates were reviewed in the city was in 2019 that set utility rates for 2020 though 2023.

Now, the Public Works Department and the city are working to set new utility rates.

Mark Cotter, Public Works director says several components go into the proposed increase.

“There are just a number of factors that go into it. We talked about certainly inflation as we have seen it. We have had the cost of treatment chemicals go up by almost sixty percent. But also, we must continually invest in the infrastructure below ground,” said Mark Cotter, Public Works director.

These utilities include water, water reclamation, storm drainage, sanitary landfill, and city light and power.

He says an increase has been long coming.

“For the last rate package that went through in 2019 that set rates for 2020 through 2023 there was no rate increase for water or landfill in fact six of the last ten years for water there has not been a rate increase and landfill has not had a rate increase for nine years,” said Cotter.

He also discussed the impact this could have for residents.

“For the average person when we look at consumption rates and we have over sixty thousand customers, that average rate change for just their water and wastewater bill would be about four dollars,” said Cotter.

Saying there are steps residents can take to save on their bill.

“We’ve got one of the lowest fixed fees for both water and wastewater so what that essentially means is that it incentivizes conservation so if you are a customer that only uses a small fraction of water and also wastewater you can control your bill,” said Cotter.

If approved by city council, the proposed rates would go into effect on January 1st, 2024.

