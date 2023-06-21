Sioux Falls taking action against mosquitoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s the first day of summer which also means it’s Mosquito Control Awareness Week. With neighboring states already reporting cases of West Nile virus, experts in the Sioux Falls area want to remind everyone to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

One teaspoon of water can hold up to 500 mosquito eggs. And with over 40 types of mosquitoes in South Dakota, Vector Control Program Coordinator Denise Patton says taking precautions against the potential diseases they might carry is important.

“We have 15 people work 8 to 5 Monday through Friday who are looking for standing water sources throughout the city,” Patton said.

This year, Sioux Falls is using Aqua-Reslin, a water-based insecticide to address standing water in public spaces and Patton says after just 15 minutes of it being sprayed, it leaves no trace and is safe for the environment.

Of different kinds of mosquitoes THAT live in South Dakota, Patton says there are just five species that tend to spread viruses rapidly.

Although no cases of West Nile have been reported in South Dakota at this time, neighboring states Iowa and North Dakota have already seen cases, so Sioux Falls has come up with their own game plan.

“We take the entire city and we divided it into 18 different zones,” Patton explained. “Each of those zones has, at minimum, one trap in it and that trap is not meant to collect all the mosquitoes in that area. It’s just meant to give us a representative example or sampling of the kinds of mosquitoes that are there.”

The city only sprays if there is a health risk or a high number of biting mosquitoes in an area.

Officials also announced the city’s plan to launch a new method in the near future called biological control.

“Looks kind of like a flower pot that will attract females that are ready to lay eggs. They rest on the side. There’s a biological control that will prevent any sort of replication,” Patton said.

But until then, Patton said there are still plenty of ways people can protect themselves and their families against mosquitoes and the diseases they transmit, including using bug spray.

“Look for standing water, create a flow if you can, so if you’ve got a water feature make sure that the fountain’s working or those sorts of things,” Patton explained.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.