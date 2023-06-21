Snow Leopards have made big improvements in their short history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Women’s football team the Snow leopards will tackle their first-ever home playoff game Saturday at Harrisburg.

When you consider the fact that this is just their 3rd year of existence, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about what they’ve done, making the jump from the Developmental League up to Division 3 where they are ranked 8th in the country.

Brandi Parks, Snow Leopards veteran says, “If we could even make Division II the (WFA) Women’s Football Alliance is going to take us pretty seriously too. They’re going to say hey, this team was bad 3 years ago and now they are in playoffs and they’re winning playoffs and they’re making it to the championship round.”

Ashley Peterson, Snow Leopards veteran says, “From the first season to this season I would say we are way more competitive. We have come all the way from Developmental to where we are now going on to the playoffs. We made the playoffs this year. So we have immensely improved as a team.”

The Snow Leopards would move up to Division Two if they win the championship. They have lost only once in games within their division this year. That Omaha loss 2 weeks ago was to a team in a higher division and they were tied at half-time... They play the Zydeco Spice of Lafayette, LA Saturday in Harrisburg.

