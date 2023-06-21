Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Someone You Should Know: Making a difference through counseling for 40 years

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lou Ann Tietjen is celebrating a huge milestone for her First Step Counseling Services program in Sioux Falls.

Lou Ann Tietjen is the director of First Step Counseling and is passionate about helping people.

“She’s very passionate about helping people,” said Marlene Meyer, office manager for First Step. “Through her lifetime, she has experienced loss of family members and such through alcoholism, and I think that is why they started First Step — so that they could help people.”

Lou Ann has a personal story that moved her to create First Step with her husband.

“I had a drinking problem, and in 1977, a long time ago, I went to treatment and with the help of a self-help group and sponsor, I was able to maintain sobriety,” Tietjen said.

Founded in 1983, her company focuses on drug and alcohol recovery in Sioux Falls.

“We started our own outpatient center,” Tietjen said. “We started on a wing and a prayer. There was no state funding for us. We’ve never had it. In fact, we are totally dependent on client pay.”

Celebrating 40 years, with a goal to create a homey environment, First Step is an open and judgment-free place for those struggling with addiction.

“Something about the smaller environment, where it’s more intimate — we’re more focused on the clients themselves, the individual treatments. Everything here is family oriented,” said Tina Boheman, clinical supervisor for First Step.

“We’re kind of like a family here, and we treat our clients that way, too,” said Tietjen.

Running a small business, she and her counselors really focus on those who need help and guidance in times of hardship.

“It’s definitely heartwarming,” said Boheman. “We definitely don’t take credit as counselors because it’s up to them — they do all the work, and we offer the tools. When you see someone going from rock bottom to success, living the life that they want to — it is very inspiring.”

Hoping to celebrate another 40 years of taking care of those who enter their program, Lou Ann is proud of First Step.

“There’s a lot of happiness in knowing that you’ve had a small part in their recovery,” Tietjen said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids
Argument over treatment of dog leads to shooting in Sioux Falls
A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building...
Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
Drybar, Korean BBQ coming to Empire Place; Pasque Boutique moving to Steel District
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Drybar, Korean BBQ coming to Empire Place

Latest News

Two holes were dug in Jared Bossly’s fields by surveyors, and soybean and corn crops were...
Summit Carbon Solutions surveyors damage farmer’s crops
Summit Carbon Solutions surveyors damage Brown County farmer’s crops
Noem stars in workforce recruitment campaign ‘Freedom Works Here’
FBI investigating rural South Dakota shooting
Leola Rhubarb Festival kicking off this weekend