Wellness Wednesday: Rough Cut Social offers axe throwing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Axe throwing can offer a variety of benefits to you and your overall wellness.

Rough Cut Social works hard to promote these benefits to the community and really bring people together.

“One of the big benefits for axe throwing is you actually get to learn how to use muscles you don’t usually use, as well as socializing, which is another good thing for mental wellness,” said Emmalee Heesch.

The benefits don’t end there — axe throwing provides a release of stress. The second benefit is a physical one. Axe throwing provides a full-body workout, specifically for the shoulders, lats, and core. The axe is a pound-and-a-half steel hatchet being thrown around 12 feet; the body will get a great workout.

You can head over to Rough Cut Social to throw some axes from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

