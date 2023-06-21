Yankton edges RC Post 22 in legion thriller

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yankton Post 12 has been having a terrific summer taking a 14-3 record into a Tuesday doubleheader with the Hardhats of RC Post 22.

And they won a classic battle as Isiah Schelhaas threw a complete game. Post 22 jumped on top early 2-0, but Yankton rallied with the key play being Mac Ryken being safe at second on a bouncer up the middle that allowed the tying run to score. He then scored what proved to be the game-winner when Lucas Kampshoff singled him in for the final run of the game and a 3-2 win.

The Hardhats won the second game of the doubleheader 7-0.

