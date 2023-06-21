Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Yankton edges RC Post 22 in legion thriller

Post 12 gets exciting win over Hardhats
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yankton Post 12 has been having a terrific summer taking a 14-3 record into a Tuesday doubleheader with the Hardhats of RC Post 22.

And they won a classic battle as Isiah Schelhaas threw a complete game. Post 22 jumped on top early 2-0, but Yankton rallied with the key play being Mac Ryken being safe at second on a bouncer up the middle that allowed the tying run to score. He then scored what proved to be the game-winner when Lucas Kampshoff singled him in for the final run of the game and a 3-2 win.

The Hardhats won the second game of the doubleheader 7-0.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being a blonde
Back to my roots: two reasons why I ditched being blonde

Latest News

David Gravel talks about huge week at Huset's Speedway
Biggest week in Huset’s history starts Wednesday in Brandon
Snow Leopards showing big improvement in 3rd season
Snow Leopards have made big improvements in their short history
Lorenzo Brown glad to be back in leadership role with Storm
Lorenzo Brown glad to be back leading the Storm
Clainin's 3 RBI's not enough in narrow Canaries loss at Milwaukee
Canaries edged in Milwaukee despite Clanin’s 3 RBI’s