Zoo hosts Zippity Zoo Day & Sensory Sunday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo will hold Zippity Zoo Day this Saturday and the season’s first Sensory Sunday this Sunday.

Zippity Zoo Day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24. The event includes animal encounters, inflatables, bubble parties, watermelon breaks, as well as entertainment from musician Phil Baker, juggling and magic, and characters for photo ops.

Zippity Zoo Day schedule

10 am | Summer Bookworms (Plaza)

10:30-11:30 | Phil Baker Concert (Shoreline)

11 am | Giraffe Feeding (ticket needed, weather & giraffe dependent)

11 am | Creature Feature (Plaza)

11:30 am | Watermelon Break at Brown Bears

11:30 am | Brown Bear Zookeeper Chat

1 pm | Watermelon Break at Rhinos

1:30 pm | Creature Feature

1:30 pm | Giraffe Feeding (ticket needed, weather & giraffe dependent)

2-3 pm | Bubble Party (Primate Lawn)

2:30 pm | Komodo Dragon Zookeeper Chat

3 pm | Primate Feeding Demo

Sensory Sunday runs from 8 to 9 a.m. on June 25. “This hour gives families with sensory considerations a quiet head start on the zoo day without the crowds,” says the Great Plains Zoo.

Future dates are July 30 and August 27 from 8 to 9 a.m.

Guests can request a sensory bag at admissions during any visit. Sensory bags include fidget toys and noise-blocking headphones, aimed at helping guests with sensory needs to have a more pleasant experience.

The bubbles and games will be set up at the picnic shelter.

Tickets for early entry must be purchased online for non-members.

Sensory Sunday admission is included with all levels of zoo membership. Tickets for Zippity Zoo Day and Sensory Sunday can be purchased here: GreatZoo.org/Admission.

