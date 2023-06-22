Avera Medical Minute: I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Now what?
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s estimated that around 1.5 million Americans are living with the autoimmune disease of rheumatoid arthritis.
It can be a painful disorder where the body attacks its own healthy cells, leaving patients with inflammation.
Dr. Mark Vercel, a rheumatologist with Avera, talks about what comes next after you or a loved one is diagnosed with RA.
For more information, visit avera.org/medicalminute.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.