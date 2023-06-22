Black Hills Burger & Bun Co. a not-so-hidden treasure

CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a calm before the storm — a wave of watering mouths ready to devour a delicacy that customers in Custer have come to expect from the Smith family.

“Sometimes when we first open, there are people waiting for us to open the door.”

Black Hills Burger & Bun Company is tucked away on a road named for one icon and a 15-minute drive away from another: the Crazy Horse Memorial.

Crazy — a term that could also describe the lunch rush.

Every order leads to a sizzle that sings a tale, known not only to those who call the area home but also to travelers who’ve stumbled upon a secret that keeps them coming back for more.

“Whenever we come to Custer, we always eat here.”

The matriarch of the menu?

“The ‘hot granny’ is kind of our claim to fame. It’s a burger with cream cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and then a sweet, spicy jelly.”

But there is plenty of room at the table for a feast, new friends and family.

“We all get together on Sunday evenings and have a big family dinner, and we all try not to talk about work.”

Black Hills Burger & Bun Company is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re looking to beat the crowds, the owners say later is usually better.

