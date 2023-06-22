Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Black Hills Burger & Bun Co. a not-so-hidden treasure

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a calm before the storm — a wave of watering mouths ready to devour a delicacy that customers in Custer have come to expect from the Smith family.

“Sometimes when we first open, there are people waiting for us to open the door.”

Black Hills Burger & Bun Company is tucked away on a road named for one icon and a 15-minute drive away from another: the Crazy Horse Memorial.

Crazy — a term that could also describe the lunch rush.

Every order leads to a sizzle that sings a tale, known not only to those who call the area home but also to travelers who’ve stumbled upon a secret that keeps them coming back for more.

“Whenever we come to Custer, we always eat here.”

The matriarch of the menu?

“The ‘hot granny’ is kind of our claim to fame. It’s a burger with cream cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and then a sweet, spicy jelly.”

But there is plenty of room at the table for a feast, new friends and family.

“We all get together on Sunday evenings and have a big family dinner, and we all try not to talk about work.”

Black Hills Burger & Bun Company is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re looking to beat the crowds, the owners say later is usually better.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two holes were dug in Jared Bossly’s fields by surveyors, and soybean and corn crops were...
Summit Carbon Solutions surveyors damage farmer’s crops
On Wednesday, authorities released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened...
Names released in fatal golf cart vs. truck crash in Roberts Co.
FBI investigating rural South Dakota shooting
Man arrested for robbery and rape in central Sioux Falls casino
A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building...
Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution

Latest News

Mount Rushmore National Park in Keystone, SD.
Black Hills tourism destinations prepare for another busy summer
Black Hills tourism destinations prepare for another busy summer
Black Hills Burger & Bun Co. a not-so-hidden treasure
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Crazy Horse Memorial, with the construction of the...
Crafting Crazy Horse: ‘It’s more than just a big carving’