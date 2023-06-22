Avera Medical Minute
Catfish Bay’s Camp OnAqua teaching safety and fun on the water

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week-long camp at Catfish Bay takes a lot to put on. A lot of sunscreen, a lot of fun activities, but also a lot of life jackets, and a lot of talk about safety.

What started as a summer camp for just a handful of kids has quickly grown to over 120 participants with a waiting list out at Catfish Bay’s Camp OnAqua, according to Catfish Bay President and Founder Jim Bruns.

“20 some years ago, we could teach roughly a dozen kids in the morning and a dozen in the afternoon. Yesterday we ran over 100 kids, teaching them how to water ski in the morning, another 100 kids in the afternoon,” Bruns said.

Those that attend learn from the crew at Catfish Bay how to water ski, as well as other water activities. For some, it’s such a great time that they get hooked, like Camp Director Brianna McLaughlin.

“I started as a camper when I was nine myself. My brother skied out here, and I started as a camper the second year the camp ever ran. So then, it turned into me being a J.C., which turned into a counselor, which turned into camp director,” McLaughlin said.

But more than just fun out on the water is the safety around it as well. Bruns said those talks and courses in safety make up the bulk of the first day, as well as lessons throughout the week. Especially when water safety continues to be an important topic in the state every summer.

“They’re getting in and out of boats, they’re learning all about boating safety and those types of things. So they get an experience that a lot of kids don’t get, and that’s one of the cool things about Camp OnAqua,” Bruns said,

“They teach them how to wear the life jacket properly, how to save their friend and throw them something if they were drowning. How to be safe around water, not get near the edge, everything like that,” McLaughlin said.

All of this fun hopefully gives kids a spark in water skiing, and a desire to come check out the show at Catfish Bay Friday night.

