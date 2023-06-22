Crafting Crazy Horse: ‘It’s more than just a big carving’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Crazy Horse Memorial, with the construction of the memorial of the Lakota leader beginning on June 3, 1948.

The entire carving is 460 feet high and 640 feet long, making it the 27th-highest mountain in South Dakota.

The memorial remains a work in progress, with crews carving thousands of square feet each year. The project began with the vision of sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski. Now, his grandson is in charge of bringing the vision to life.

“You could basically tell the history of mountain carving with the different techniques we’ve used up here,” said Caleb Ziolkowski.

For Caleb, recreating Crazy Horse from a mountain of granite is a family affair.

“My grandfather started with a single jack, right? He’s got a hammer in his hand and he’s hitting a steel and loading with dynamite,” Ziolkowski said.

75 years later, the mission remains the same even if the technique has evolved.

“We’ve used and used jet diesel torches. We have done a lot of like, technical blasting,” Ziolkowski explained. “A lot of radial rail saws, diamond cable saws.”

For those unfamiliar with the words “diamond cable saw.”

“If you can wrap this cable around some rock, you add some tension, you spin it, you add some water, and you can cut through it,” said Ziolkowski. “A lot of times, the rock we want to remove, you can’t just wrap the cable around it. You need to drill holes and have them meet up, string that cable through.”

A typical summer means nearly two dozen people working on the memorial. Many of them are considered “artist meets mathematician.”

“Precision, it’s really important. We say we dabble in precision,” Ziolkowski said. “You don’t have the options like you do when you’re working with clay to put something back on.”

The meticulousness might seem monotonous, but perspective is always in place.

“This is about more than just a big carving, right? It matters to a lot of people, to their lives. I think it matters to the country. It matters to the world,” Ziolkowski said.

It’s a widely shared sentiment, especially for Charlie Luecke.

“What’s going on here and the message, the work, I think it’s for all of us,” said Luecke, who serves as Interim Director for the Indian University of North America. “I think far too often we only think in those terms that he was a warrior who defeated Custer at Little Big Horn, at Greasy Grass. It’s much more than that. It’s about who he was as a person. Who he was representing, the people and the culture.”

A representation that’s rounding into a “larger than life” form.

“The face took about a decade. in a year, we’ve done most of the hand and a lot of the forearm and a lot of the tricep,” Ziolkowski said.

As for the big question, when will Crazy Horse be done, Caleb has crafted a solid answer.

“Not soon enough and not a moment too soon. Billions of people are going to see this across thousands of years,” Ziolkowski said. “And if you’re building something for the ages, you want it done right.”

