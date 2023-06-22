Avera Medical Minute
DTSF hosting ‘Boutiques and Brews’ scavenger hunt

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new event that combines a shopping crawl and scavenger hunt is coming to downtown Sioux Falls this weekend.

The “Boutiques and Brews” event will feature 16 venues throughout downtown. Participants will solve riddles at the venues to earn raffle tickets.

The more clues answered correctly, the greater the chances of winning luxury services, boutique apparel, and artisan gifts.

“So we’re trying to draw a crowd in a different way, make it more unique and engaging to educate through this event,” said Veza owner Ondrea Stachel. “So each of the businesses downtown have their own unique aspects so we thought this was a great way to engage people to learn something about these businesses that they might not know.”

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Tickers and event information can be found here.

