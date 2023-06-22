Avera Medical Minute
Dusty Johnson votes to censure Schiff, gives statement

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of censuring California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments he made about investigations into Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia several years ago.

The House voted along party lines with a final vote of 213 in favor of censuring Schiff and 209 against.

Schiff was the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and led the prosecution in the first impeachment trial against Donald Trump. He was also one of the most vocal critics of Trump in 2017 when the Justice Department and House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia.

The resolution says that Schiff held positions of power during the Trump presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia” and “deceived his committee, Congress and the American people.”

South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson voted in favor of censuring Schiff and gave the following statement about his reasoning:

