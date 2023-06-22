Avera Medical Minute
Gettysburg man known for being George Floyd’s uncle faces drug charges

Jones received national attention after the death of his nephew George Floyd in Minneapolis,...
Jones received national attention after the death of his nephew George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2020.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GETTYSBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Gettysburg man is awaiting charges for a drug-related incident that happened in Gettysburg, South Dakota, earlier this month.

On June 10, Gettysburg responders were called to KJ’s Inn and Suites in Gettysburg for a man who had overdosed.

The man — 57-year-old Selwyn Jones — was treated and released by medical responders before being taken into custody by police.

The Gettysburg Police Department executed a search warrant on Jones, who was arrested for drug charges including Possession and Ingesting a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia, according to Huron Radio News.

Jones is held in the Hughes County Jail in Pierre. His initial court appearance is set for July 25.

Jones received national attention after the death of his nephew George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2020.

Tarin James of Gettysburg and Morgan Poss of Rapid City also face charges.

Officials report that the incident is still under investigation, and more charges are pending.

The Gettysburg Police Department was assisted by county sheriff departments from Corson, Potter, Campbell and Sully Counties and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Information is provided by Huron Radio News.

