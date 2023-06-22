Avera Medical Minute
Gracelyn Leiseth wins shot put at Nike Outdoor Nationals

More South Dakota natives are making news at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakota natives are making news at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Hamlin thrower Gracelyn Leiseth put on a show at the girls shot put, topping the division with a throw of 52 feet, one and three quarter inches. That’s just a few inches short of her state record of 52 feet, six and three quarter inches.

The University of Florida commit won both the discus and shot put events at this year’s state track and field meet. Leiseth also broke the state discus record last year, sitting at 171 feet and eight inches.

