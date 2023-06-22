Avera Medical Minute
High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway start Wednesday

Three days of racing leading up to the finale on Saturday isn’t the usual points race for those on the series.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was almost a year ago when the High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway announced that the purse for the final event in 2023 would reach a quarter of a million dollars, what’s set to be the highest payout so far on the World of Outlaws Series.

Three days of racing leading up to the finale on Saturday isn’t the usual points race for those on the series. But the chance at a high payout could be tempting for those in the finale to make a move they normally wouldn’t make.

Driver of the Huset’s Speedway car David Gravel is only 10 points back from Brad Sweet at the top of the championship standings at the moment. He said while he’s tempered his driving strategy over the years to try and avoid any risky moves, not everyone will be thinking that when a payout as big as a quarter of a million is on the line.

“If I’s feeling comfortable and confident, and I’m running second, and I have an opportunity to win $250,000, I’m going to do pretty much anything I can other than wreck the guy or at least not on purpose. I think it just not being a points race, we can just kind of change our mindset a little bit that we’re going for that big money,” Gravel said.

The first events for the High Bank Nationals kicked off Wednesday night. Sheldon Haudenschild won the big payout of $100,000 last year in one of the craziest finishes on the World of Outlaws series that year.

