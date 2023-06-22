June 21st Plays of the Week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Casey Vining was the gamechanger at the plate for the Aberdeen Smittys’, launching this one deep and rounding the bases with a three RBI triple.

The Canaries’ Welington Dotel has been getting things done on offense for the Birds, but on defense as well with this diving catch to help keep a run off the board.

Sioux Falls City FC’s McKenna Lehman and Juni Ejere worked flawlessly together against Rochester United, with Lehman setting up and Ejere knocking down the goal for City.

Sioux Falls Thunder’s Jack Krombie found a lane and took his chance against Med City, setting up and taking his shot top shelf for the goal.

And our top spot this week goes to Sioux Falls East’s Tristan Fitzsimmons, having to move off of first to make the snag but making the tag for the final out in their win over Buffalo, Minnesota.

And those are your plays of the week.

