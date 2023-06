LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lennox standout Porter Ihnen isn’t going far to play college ball.

He’ll be headed down to Vermillion to play at the University of South Dakota.

Ihnen and the Orioles were just edged out by Vermillion in the Class “A” Region 4 quarterfinals last year. Ihnen will be entering into his senior year at Lennox.

