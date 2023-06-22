Northwestern Mutual .5K Donut Dash raises money to cure childhood cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The one-of-a-kind event full of fun and fundraising is back this weekend.

Kristin Hoefert, Regan Dennis, and Kim Coats joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Northwestern Mutual .5K Donut Dash and the cause it supports.

The event includes a costume contest, beer, donuts and a DJ.

The race takes place at Cherry Rock Park from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on June 24.

To sign up for the Donut Dash, visit 2023 .5K Donut Dash by Northwestern Mutual.

