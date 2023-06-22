Pipestone votes for moratorium on cannabis sales

PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) -Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30, many communities are navigating the different rules and regulations pertaining to its sales.

Tuesday night, the Pipestone City Council voted to prohibit businesses that sell cannabis products from opening their doors until January 1 of 2025.

As allowed by state law, a city can place a moratorium that would prevent businesses from opening until a specific date.

Mayor of Pipestone Minnesota, Dan Delaney explained why the Pipestone City Council voted to do just that and push back cannabis businesses from opening their doors.

“Minnesota legislature did pass legalizing the use of cannabis material, however, there are no rules or regulations on it at this point that the state needs to get down to the local level so we can determine what city ordinances we need to do to regulate it,” said Pipestone Mayor Dan Delaney.

While he says a wait is needed, some residents say it’s time to utilize the opportunity.

“It’s nothing but great especially for a smaller community like Pipestone, it can bring in tax revenue and everything else, so I believe there absolutely no point in waiting,” said Pipestone resident John Sullivan.

However, Delaney says the decision comes down to safety.

“We want everybody to be safe and that includes our children and our seniors and everybody in between so that’s why we have to tread lightly in this right now,” said Delaney.

But some residents believe this has been a long time coming.

“It’s going to happen, and the tides have been going this way for years all over the country and so it’s a thing, it’s here and there is no stopping it and so there is no reason to not get those businesses up and going now and like I said bring in that tax money,” said Sullivan.

Delaney says the city has until January 1 of 2025 to make a decision regarding cannabis licenses and sales.

