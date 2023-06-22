Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pipestone votes for moratorium on cannabis sales

Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are navigating the different rules and regulations pertaining to its sales.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) -Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30, many communities are navigating the different rules and regulations pertaining to its sales.

Tuesday night, the Pipestone City Council voted to prohibit businesses that sell cannabis products from opening their doors until January 1 of 2025.

As allowed by state law, a city can place a moratorium that would prevent businesses from opening until a specific date.

Mayor of Pipestone Minnesota, Dan Delaney explained why the Pipestone City Council voted to do just that and push back cannabis businesses from opening their doors.

“Minnesota legislature did pass legalizing the use of cannabis material, however, there are no rules or regulations on it at this point that the state needs to get down to the local level so we can determine what city ordinances we need to do to regulate it,” said Pipestone Mayor Dan Delaney.

While he says a wait is needed, some residents say it’s time to utilize the opportunity.

“It’s nothing but great especially for a smaller community like Pipestone, it can bring in tax revenue and everything else, so I believe there absolutely no point in waiting,” said Pipestone resident John Sullivan.

However, Delaney says the decision comes down to safety.

“We want everybody to be safe and that includes our children and our seniors and everybody in between so that’s why we have to tread lightly in this right now,” said Delaney.

But some residents believe this has been a long time coming.

“It’s going to happen, and the tides have been going this way for years all over the country and so it’s a thing, it’s here and there is no stopping it and so there is no reason to not get those businesses up and going now and like I said bring in that tax money,” said Sullivan.

Delaney says the city has until January 1 of 2025 to make a decision regarding cannabis licenses and sales.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harker died while saving his children from drowning while the family was whitewater...
Father of 13 dies while saving kids after raft capsizes in river rapids
Argument over treatment of dog leads to shooting in Sioux Falls
Campers find what looks like a human skull at Iowa park
A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building...
Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution
Miller Lite introduced a beer cube tray designed to freeze ice cubes made of pilsner to keep...
Miller Lite launches mini beer ice cubes

Latest News

Residents are left to figure out their next permanent homes while the owner seeks financial aid...
What next for condemned historic Yankton apartment building?
What next for condemned historic Yankton apartment building?
Sioux Falls taking action against mosquitoes
Sioux Falls taking action against mosquitoes
Sioux Falls taking action against mosquitoes