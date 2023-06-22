Avera Medical Minute
Rain Chances Continue

Slightly Cooler Temps
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off our Thursday with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase across the region. That’s ahead of a chance for some showers and thunderstorms later on today. Highs will range from the low 80s out west to the mid to upper 80s in the eastern part of the region. The severe weather risk for today will stay very low.

A chance for some showers and thunderstorms will continue for Friday across parts of northern and central South Dakota. The severe weather threat will also be low for Friday. We’ll stay dry in the southeast with highs in the upper 80s. Northern and central South Dakota will be back in the low to mid 80s for highs.

Over the weekend, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s for most. But we will warm up for next week! Highs will eventually jump back into the 90s for most of us.

