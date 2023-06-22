SFACF, SD Voices for Peace help make internet in Sioux Falls more accessible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A $50,000 investment announced by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation today aims to make internet access in the city more equitable.

The funding will allow the South Dakota Voices for Peace to enroll low-income households in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides households a discount of up to $30 a month on internet services and a voucher for purchasing a computer or tablet.

A recent study found that 15% of Sioux Falls households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device.

“In today’s world, economic and social success is dependent on access to the internet,” said Patrick Gale, vice president for the foundation’s community investment. “Everything we do from utilizing government and social services, to submitting job applications, to navigating healthcare, to advancing our education occurs online. However, thousands across our city lack access to the internet and mobile devices entirely.”

“Those in our community who lack access to the internet also lack access to opportunities. As a community, we have a collective responsibility to help solve this challenge,” Gale said. “So we’re proud to support this effort with a grant from our Community Fund and we look forward to seeing the impact of this investment in the months and years to come.”

Gale spoke about how the investment will benefit health and the workforce in Sioux Falls.

“Expanding the number of households who can access the internet will also help develop our workforce by offering connections to job and training opportunities, it will strengthen the health of our community by offering easier access to healthcare resources and support, and it will enhance the vitality of our city by creating connections and sparking innovation,” he said.

Taneeza Islam, executive director for South Dakota Voices for Peace, spoke about the impact of the investment.

“According to a recent study, those who are minorities, less educated and have lower incomes are roughly seven times less likely to have access to the internet and mobile devices at home compared to those who are white, educated, and have higher incomes,” Islam said. “Thanks to this support from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, we’ll be able to add a Digital Equity Navigator to our team who will focus entirely on helping our community’s most vulnerable enroll in this important program that will no doubt impact economic and social success for generations to come.”

More information can be found at sdvfpeace.org/acp.

