Sioux Falls Thunder FC still searching for first win with loss to Duluth FC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Thunder FC just can’t seem to get into the win column so far in 2023, dropping the 1-0 match to Duluth FC.

The only goal in the game from Duluth’s Dylan Zavatini early in the game to give them the lead. While Sioux Falls had it’s chances to equalize late in the game, they failed to do so.

Sioux Falls is on the road Saturday in Moorhead, Minnesota to take on Dakota Fusion.

