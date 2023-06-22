Spirit Lake School Board amends safety plan, only law enforcement allowed to be armed on campus

UPDATE

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - In a special meeting Thursday night, the school board for the Spirit Lake Community School District decided to amend its safety plan.

Back in 2022, the school board voted to arm up to 10 of their staff members. At that time, the school’s insurance provider, EMC, was notified of the plan. EMC shared at the time they wouldn’t cancel the district’s policies then, but might not renew them in July. In May, EMC confirmed that it would not renew the district’s insurance, ending coverage July 1.

The district’s insurance agent began looking at 26 alternative providers in March, but was unable to find another insurance provider. They said three companies showed interest but two of them decided against it because of the gun policy, and the third backed out over a property insurance issue.

With the looming deadline, the district’s insurance consultant made a recommendation to the board on how they should move forward.

“We recommend without an alternate property coverage option, the district should consider rescinding the authorization to arm district staff as a district policy to see reinstatement from EMC,” said William Cochran, Spirit Lake’s School Board Insurance Agent.

The board was then faced with deciding if it should change its safety plan back. With another unanimous vote, they passed a resolution to only allow law enforcement to carry firearms on school grounds.

“I’m sad that we can’t do it. We all feel like it’s the best thing to keep our kids safe. I’m sorry we couldn’t get it done. We did our best and we did our all, so did our staff and I want to thank you for that,” said Teresa Beck, Spirit Lake School Board President.

PREVIOUS

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Spirit Lake Community School District is battling the clock to ensure its insurance coverage continues after its provider said coverage will end on July 1.

School board members plan to host a special meeting Thursday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the district informed parents on June 12 the contract would be terminated because of the school’s safety plan, which includes arming some staff members.

On the agenda Thursday, board members will discuss a “resolution concerning insurance and safety plan.”

For parents Kate Mendenhall and Jen Johnson-Ross, the board has no choice but to drop its weapons plan in order to renew insurance.

“I would like to see the Spirit Lake School Board drop the armed staff portion of their safety plan and retain that EMC insurance policy for the entire district,” said Johnson-Ross, a concerned parent in the district.

“I agree. I think that’s the right thing to do,” added Kate Mendenhall, another concerned parent. “I think the school board moved way too hastily, to be first in the state to do something that was going to put our insurance in jeopardy,”

This article will be updated as the school board meeting progresses.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.