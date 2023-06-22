Avera Medical Minute
Startup Sioux Falls opens to the public

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After opening its doors to members in a newly renovated space back in February, Startup Sioux Falls officially opened to the general public on Wednesday.

The ribbon-cutting marked the official opening of Startup Sioux Falls’ new building, which allows anyone wanting to use the space to work, hold meetings, and build their own business.

“It’s a testament to it’s never just one person, or one company or one individual that gets something done,” said Brienne Maner, the president of Startup Sioux Falls. “There’s a true spirit of collaboration in this city that’s not like anywhere else. And honestly, it took an army of people to make this a reality. This organization was in a point where we needed to make a decision. Are we going to stay where we are and try to figure it out? Or are we going to take a risk like an entrepreneur would and relocate and move and meet entrepreneurs where they’re at that’s exactly what we did.”

Memberships to use the space can be purchased on the Startup Sioux Falls website.

