Moscow court upholds ruling to keep US journalist Evan Gershkovich in detention until late August

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in court Thursday in Moscow to fight his detention in Russia. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerhskovich and upheld an earlier ruling that he should remain in jail on espionage charges until late August.

The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until Aug. 30. Defense lawyers had challenged the decision.

Gershkovich, wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, looked tense and paced around inside a glass defendant’s cage while waiting for the hearing to begin at the Moscow City Court. Before the hearing began, other journalists in the courtroom were asked to leave and the proceedings took place behind closed doors.

Gershkovich’s parents and U.S. ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy attended the hearing. Speaking to reporters afterward, Tracy said that “Evan continues to show remarkable strength and resilience in these very difficult circumstances.”

Gershkovich and his employer have denied he spied in Russia. The U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.

His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions. U.S. Embassy officials were allowed to visit him once, but Russian authorities rejected two other requests to see him.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday that the ministry is considering another visit request from the embassy.

On Wednesday, authorities released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened...
A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building...
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
FILE - People recite an oath during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in San...
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in court Thursday in Moscow to fight his...
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
