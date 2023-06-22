What next for condemned historic Yankton apartment building?

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — No, it was not a building collapse. Yes, it is building that is structurally unsafe for humans to continue to occupy.

That is what a structural engineer hired by the city of Yankton — plus an emergency committee of city officials — determined on Tuesday after some bricks had fallen off the side of a revered, nearly 150-year-old structure near downtown that houses 11 apartment units.

Now, a small group of residents are left to figure out their next permanent homes while the owner seeks financial aid to make repairs in hoping to preserve Yankton County’s original courthouse and county jail. In 1876, the building housed Jack McCall, the man who murdered Old West legend Wild Bill Hickok. From 1905-79, it served as the home of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

“Construction 146 years ago was much different,” said Dave Mingo, Yankton’s community & economic development director. “It doesn’t appear there were very many structural members — metal or wood framing — necessarily. It’s all masonry. It’s all brick construction. So, when you have compromised bricks on a structure, and that’s all it has for support, that’s pretty easy to come to a conclusion at that point and realize that some action needs to be taken.”

The damaged area was in a bottom corner of the back of the building, about four feet high and 20 feet wide. Bricks had torn out of their stucco covering and formed a pile in front.

The fallen bricks were first reported at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday by a city official. Within five hours, the engineer deemed that the building was structurally compromised and tenants were told to gather their necessities and leave the building. A barricade was formed around the structure so nobody could enter it.

“That process went very smoothly,” Mingo said. “People were upset but understanding. Our goal was to keep everybody safe.”

Mingo said last month’s apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, was on his mind while he met with other city administrators, police and fire department officials, plus a representative from the Yankton Community Office of Emergency Management.

The damage to the Yankton building was miniscule compared to the Davenport disaster, but the emergency committee decided to act conservatively and with an “abundance of caution” to keep people safe.

“You can’t see the building moving or anything,” Mingo said. “(But) we’d rather err on the side of caution, and there’s been some other events in the region with buildings that have had some issues, and always, that’s in the back of your mind, too.”

But of that group’s decision to declare the building “dangerous and abandoned,” Mingo said that the May 29 Davenport incident “wasn’t the deciding factor. The deciding factor was when a consulting engineer looks at a wall and sees that it was compromised.”

The building’s owner, Jordan Lamb, lives in Pierre. He told Dakota News Now that Yankton city officials made him aware of the masonry failure and evacuation order late Tuesday afternoon.

Lamb said the event came as a surprise, considering he recently invested over $27,000 in renovations to both the inside and outside of the structure. His company has refunded the tenants their down deposits and the remaining ten days of June rent they had paid.

The Davenport building collapse killed three people and left dozens looking for new homes. It was considered a surprise by some, but had been preceded by months of complaints about structural and managerial failures.

That was not the case in the Yankton apartment building, Lamb said.

“Only complaints we have every had about anything were from evictions from prior tenants,” Lamb texted DNN.

“The thing that upsets me the most on this is the tenants’ inability to retrieve additional personal belongings, clothing, etc., until a structural engineer has surveyed and provided a full report. Very, sad situation for everyone.”

Mingo said some occupants have chosen to stay in homes of family and friends, while the Yankton Office of Emergency Management, Salvation Army, and American Red Cross helped line up hotel rooms “for at least a few days” for others. Less than eight hours after the discovery of the damage, all tenants had been relocated.

“That is ongoing assistance from those agencies to help as long as need be and as long as the ownership works through a solution to the situation,” Mingo said.

Lamb’s company has already reached out to banks, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Historical Society for financial aid to make repairs and preserve the building. And, the owner hired the same structural engineer who deemed the building unsafe to occupy, to help determine what to do next with the structure.

“Just work to reinforce and resolve the problem and move forward,” Lamb said of his current mindset. “It’s a very neat building with a great history associated with it.”

After the engineer’s assessment, Lamb hopes to hire a contractor to go to work on repairs or construction, assuming the city won’t decide to tear down the building.

Judging by the sentiment of Mingo, who has been a city planner and administrator in Yankton for 30 years, destruction is not a desired option by the city, either.

“So far, the ownership and the local property manager have been understanding and cooperative,” Mingo said. “So, we’re appreciative of that. I know the owner is committed to the site, as they’ve expressed to our building official in keeping it viable to the community, and we hope there’s a long-term solution to make that happen.

“The building is 146 years old and has meant a lot to the community.”

