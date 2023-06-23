Austin Henry transferring to Oklahoma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Soon after announcing that he’d be transferring out of Wichita State, former Dell Rapids and Renner ace Austin Henry is a Sooner.

An Oklahoma Sooner that is.

The fireballing right hander announced today via his Twitter account that he’s committed to transfer to the University of Oklahoma baseball program three weeks after entering the transfer portal amidst coaching staff changes at Wichita State.

After a stellar prep career at Dell Rapids and legion tenure at Renner, Henry redshirted for the Shockers last year while also rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

He can play right away for the Sooners and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.