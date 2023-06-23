Avera Medical Minute
Austin Henry transferring to Oklahoma

Former Dell Rapids and Renner ace finds landing spot after leaving Wichita State
Dell Rapids High School and Renner Legion alum
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Soon after announcing that he’d be transferring out of Wichita State, former Dell Rapids and Renner ace Austin Henry is a Sooner.

An Oklahoma Sooner that is.

The fireballing right hander announced today via his Twitter account that he’s committed to transfer to the University of Oklahoma baseball program three weeks after entering the transfer portal amidst coaching staff changes at Wichita State.

After a stellar prep career at Dell Rapids and legion tenure at Renner, Henry redshirted for the Shockers last year while also rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

He can play right away for the Sooners and has four years of eligibility remaining.

