Black Hills tourism destinations prepare for another busy summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Dakota News Now was at Crazy Horse, but there are other reasons to visit the Black Hills this summer.

The first location is only about a half hour away from Crazy Horse: Mount Rushmore. The national park averages around 2.5 million visitors per year.

Officials say attendance is up 2.5 percent this year, with many of the visitors crossing off a bucket list item or making a return trip.

“You’ll walk up and down the avenue here and you’ll get questions like, ‘Was this here when I was here 30 years ago?’ so we have to know when all the different features were installed. And what’s great about that is when people come back, they’re never alone. They bring their loved ones and they’re sharing this place that was so special to them with a new generation,” said program manager Earl Perez-Foust.

Mount Rushmore officials said they work closely with state tourism to advertise nearby attractions and provide an overall Black Hills experience.

Further to the north, organizers are gearing up for another Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

More than 500,000 people attended last year’s rally, which generated nearly $800 million, roughly one percent of the state’s GDP, for the South Dakota economy, according to a study from Texas A&M.

The rally’s director, Tammy Even-Cordell, said the event is something that you really have to see for yourself.

“Everybody should experience the rally at least one time in their lives,” Even-Cordell said. “We have everything from vendors to people watching. There’s incredible talent here. Everybody wants to play in Sturgis, so there’s something for everybody here.”

The year’s rally runs August 4 through 13, and officials have already begun planning the 2024 rally.

2023 is a “year of change” for historic Deadwood, with two new casinos reshaping the city’s gaming scene.

The Rocksino by Hard Rock is a boutique hotel and casino experience set to open in early August.

“As I’ve watched Deadwood evolve over the years, every few years we just take it to another level with investors that come to town with new ideas, newer properties,” said Rocksino General Manager Rich Turbiville.

Down the street, the Landmark Casino is scheduled to open in September, being billed as the largest casino to open in Deadwood in over a decade.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.