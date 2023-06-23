Avera Medical Minute
Board of Regents gives NSU approval to develop nursing program

Administration at Northern State University are supporting a name change to homecoming and...
Northern State University is working to address workforce needs for the community and state by starting a nursing program.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University is working to address workforce needs for the community and state by starting a nursing program.

On Thursday, the program got one step closer to becoming a reality when the South Dakota Board of Regents gave the university authorization to develop the program.

The plan is to launch the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program beginning in the fall 2024 semester.

“Northern’s career ladder program is designed to meet critical nursing workforce needs across our region,” said NSU President Dr. Neal Schnoor. “We look forward to offering this unique new program, which is vital to both the future of healthcare and economic development.”

The university still needs to be approved by the South Dakota Board of Nursing as well as accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and the Higher Learning Commission. Once that occurs, the program will be ready to accept students.

