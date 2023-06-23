Avera Medical Minute
Creighton’s Ronsiek & Unruh get Sanford Pentagon homecoming in November against NDSU

Blue Jays and Bison to play at Pentagon November 6th
November 6th, 2023
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon is getting another division one college basketball game.

On November 6th the Creighton women will take on North Dakota State in what will be the season opener for both teams.

It will be a homecoming for a pair of Blue Jays who were Sioux Falls prep stars. O’Gorman’s Emma Ronsiek was first team All-Big East last season as a sophomore and Sioux Falls Christian alum Lexi Unruh will likely make her collegiate debut after redshirting at Creighton last year.

The Blue Jays went 22-9 and made the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 while the Bison went 18-12 and qualified for the WNIT.

