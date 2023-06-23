Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now Summer Road Trip Live Show from Crazy Horse

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday was the first stop on Dakota News Now’s Summer Road Trip, starting in the Black Hills at the Crazy Horse Memorial, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Watch the full Road Show here where our team takes a look at the process of carving the monument, a popular restaurant located right up the road, and how the tourism industry in the Black Hills is gearing up for summer.

