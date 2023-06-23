Dakota News Now Summer Road Trip Live Show from Crazy Horse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday was the first stop on Dakota News Now’s Summer Road Trip, starting in the Black Hills at the Crazy Horse Memorial, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Watch the full Road Show here where our team takes a look at the process of carving the monument, a popular restaurant located right up the road, and how the tourism industry in the Black Hills is gearing up for summer.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.