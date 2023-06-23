Avera Medical Minute
Fridays on the Plaza continues

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was yet another eventful Fridays on the Plaza right outside the Dakota News Now studio this afternoon.

Brosia Bowls and Curbside Delights served up lunch, and the sound of Kobe Jordan serenaded Courthouse Square.

You can join us downtown for Fridays on the Plaza every Friday throughout the summer from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

