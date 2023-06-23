Avera Medical Minute
Judge temporarily blocks petition circulation restrictions in Lawrence Co.

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Federal Judge Roberto Lange issued a temporary restraining order that halted the enforcement of petition circulation limits at key public buildings in Lawrence County.

In his decision, Judge Lange cited the similarities to a recent ruling in Minnehaha County in favor of Dakotans for Health as a basis for the restraining order. Dakotans for Health was also responsible for the lawsuit against the Lawrence County Commission that lead to Friday’s temporary restraining order.

Both parties will appear in federal court on July 6, which is when the order will expire.

“The Lawrence County petition policy is unconstitutional. All South Dakotans have a right to speak out, challenge the powers that be and exercise First Amendment freedoms. That includes participating in our proud, multi-century, tradition of citizen ballot initiatives,” said Dakotans for Health Co-founder Adam Weiland.

Dakotans for Health is an organization that focuses on first amendment issues, including circulating petitions for initiated measures.

