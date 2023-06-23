Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents in an area outside of Harrisburg on Cliff Ave. to lock their doors and vehicles as authorities search for a wanted man.

The wanted white male may be armed.

The incident is 1/2 mile north of 271st St. outside of Harrisburg on Cliff Ave.

Lincoln County Sgt. EJ Colshan said Friday afternoon that authorities have been searching for a few hours.

Colshan states that agencies attempted to evacuate some residents, while some are on lockdown.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advises those who live in this area to lock their doors and make sure their keys are out of their vehicles.

