Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents in an area outside of Harrisburg on...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents in an area outside of Harrisburg on Cliff Ave. to lock their doors and vehicles as authorities search for a wanted man.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents in an area outside of Harrisburg on Cliff Ave. to lock their doors and vehicles as authorities search for a wanted man.

The wanted white male may be armed.

The incident is 1/2 mile north of 271st St. outside of Harrisburg on Cliff Ave.

Lincoln County Sgt. EJ Colshan said Friday afternoon that authorities have been searching for a few hours.

Colshan states that agencies attempted to evacuate some residents, while some are on lockdown.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advises those who live in this area to lock their doors and make sure their keys are out of their vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two holes were dug in Jared Bossly’s fields by surveyors, and soybean and corn crops were...
Summit Carbon Solutions surveyors damage farmer’s crops
Jones received national attention after the death of his nephew George Floyd in Minneapolis,...
Gettysburg man known for being George Floyd’s uncle faces drug charges
Storm rallying around coach’s daughter with chronic illness
Storm rallying around coach’s daughter with chronic illness
FBI investigating rural South Dakota shooting
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
Pipestone votes for moratorium on cannabis sales

Latest News

Traeger meat
OYO: Smoking Meat with Traeger Grills
Augustana will play first games in program history at Wisconsin
Augustana hockey to open inaugural year at Wisconsin
Creighton and NDSU women to play at Sanford Pentagon
Verbally commits to play at NDSU
Pierre Jett Zabel verbally commits to NDSU