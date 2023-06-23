Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

More Thunderstorms Possible

Slightly Cooler Temps
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon and this evening. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the west to the mid 80s in the east. There is a slight risk for some severe weather later today in central South Dakota. The main threats would be for some large hail and some strong wind gusts.

On Saturday, that slight risk of severe weather will shift to the east and impact parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Thunderstorms look likely during the day on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. We could see a few showers linger into Sunday with highs in the 70s for most of us.

We could have a couple dry days early next week with highs getting back into the 80s. The middle to end of next week looks a little unsettled with more thunderstorm chances and highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two holes were dug in Jared Bossly’s fields by surveyors, and soybean and corn crops were...
Summit Carbon Solutions surveyors damage farmer’s crops
Jones received national attention after the death of his nephew George Floyd in Minneapolis,...
Gettysburg man known for being George Floyd’s uncle faces drug charges
FBI investigating rural South Dakota shooting
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
Pipestone votes for moratorium on cannabis sales

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rain Chances Continue
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
More Showers and Storms