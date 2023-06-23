More Thunderstorms Possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon and this evening. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the west to the mid 80s in the east. There is a slight risk for some severe weather later today in central South Dakota. The main threats would be for some large hail and some strong wind gusts.

On Saturday, that slight risk of severe weather will shift to the east and impact parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Thunderstorms look likely during the day on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. We could see a few showers linger into Sunday with highs in the 70s for most of us.

We could have a couple dry days early next week with highs getting back into the 80s. The middle to end of next week looks a little unsettled with more thunderstorm chances and highs in the 80s.

