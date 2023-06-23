One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A stretch of road in Sioux Falls was closed and authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in Sioux Falls on Friday.

Sioux Falls Police, Fire, and Ambulance crews were dispatched to the intersection of W 41st Street and S Ellis Road for a truck versus motorcycle crash at around 1:50 p.m.

An investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling north when it collided with a southbound truck that was turning left.

The male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

The Sioux Falls Police Traffic Unit is leading the investigation.

Names of those involved have not been released and more information is expected in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.