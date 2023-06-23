Pierre’s Jett Zabel verbally commits to play for NDSU

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre’s Jett Zabel is poised to follow his brother Grey up to Fargo.

The Governors senior-to-be tight end verbally committed to play for the Bison via Twitter today.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me out along the way. I am so grateful for this opportunity. With that being said, I’m committing to North Dakota State University to further my academic and athletic career!#rollherd pic.twitter.com/KZJOQput2s — Jett Zabel (@JettZabel23) June 22, 2023

Last season he hauled in 54 passes for 842 yards and 13 touchdowns to help lead Pierre to their 7th consecutive 11AA State Championship.

His brother Grey is an offensive lineman for the Bison entering his senior season. Eldest brother Peyton pitched last year at Texas State.

