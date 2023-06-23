Pierre’s Jett Zabel verbally commits to play for NDSU
Follows in the footsteps of offensive lineman brother Grey
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre’s Jett Zabel is poised to follow his brother Grey up to Fargo.
The Governors senior-to-be tight end verbally committed to play for the Bison via Twitter today.
Last season he hauled in 54 passes for 842 yards and 13 touchdowns to help lead Pierre to their 7th consecutive 11AA State Championship.
His brother Grey is an offensive lineman for the Bison entering his senior season. Eldest brother Peyton pitched last year at Texas State.
