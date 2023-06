SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event this weekend looks to connect animals in our area with their forever homes.

Dustin Jones and Madison Rietz visited Dakota News Now to discuss Rescuepalooza.

The event presented by Poo Burglars will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 24 at Amy Stockberger Real Estate, rain or shine.

