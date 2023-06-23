Sioux Valley Energy completes solar array near Colman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls area is going solar. Sioux Valley Energy put the finishing touches on a new solar array on Friday.

Located north of Sioux Falls near Colman, the 140-panel array will have a total capacity of 60 kilowatts.

Sioux Valley Energy said the demand for solar has been strong in the area and they only expect that to continue.

“Sioux Valley Energy’s mission is to serve people always, and our customers have been interested in projects such as these and we were able to get this one set up for our members,” said VP of Public Relations, Carrie Vugteveen.

There is another 80-panel solar energy project in Brandon underway and the company plans to add more solar arrays in the area.

