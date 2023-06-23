Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Valley Energy completes solar array near Colman

Located north of Sioux Falls near Colman, the 140-panel array will have a total capacity of 60...
Located north of Sioux Falls near Colman, the 140-panel array will have a total capacity of 60 kilowatts.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls area is going solar. Sioux Valley Energy put the finishing touches on a new solar array on Friday.

Located north of Sioux Falls near Colman, the 140-panel array will have a total capacity of 60 kilowatts.

Sioux Valley Energy said the demand for solar has been strong in the area and they only expect that to continue.

“Sioux Valley Energy’s mission is to serve people always, and our customers have been interested in projects such as these and we were able to get this one set up for our members,” said VP of Public Relations, Carrie Vugteveen.

There is another 80-panel solar energy project in Brandon underway and the company plans to add more solar arrays in the area.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two holes were dug in Jared Bossly’s fields by surveyors, and soybean and corn crops were...
Summit Carbon Solutions surveyors damage farmer’s crops
Jones received national attention after the death of his nephew George Floyd in Minneapolis,...
Gettysburg man known for being George Floyd’s uncle faces drug charges
Storm rallying around coach’s daughter with chronic illness
Storm rallying around coach’s daughter with chronic illness
Since recreational cannabis was signed into law in Minnesota on May 30th, many communities are...
Pipestone votes for moratorium on cannabis sales
FBI investigating rural South Dakota shooting

Latest News

Brosia Bowls and Curbside Delights served up lunch, and the sound of Kobe Jordan serenaded...
Fridays on the Plaza continues
Fridays on the Plaza: Kobe Jordan
Fridays on the Plaza: Kobe Jordan
An event this weekend looks to connect animals in our area with their forever homes.
Rescuepalooza event features adoptable pets needing homes
An event this weekend looks to connect animals in our area with their forever homes.
Rescuepalooza event features adoptable pets needing homes
Dakota News Now at 5:00