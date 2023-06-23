Stensland Family Farms hosting Family Farm Day

LARCHWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A massive dairy operation in the area is opening its doors to the public this weekend for a first-hand look at its operation.

Being at the farm with these cows means one thing: dairy.

June is National Dairy Month, and at Stensland Family Farms, four generations are taking a moment to show off their operation.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on with our employees and our family,” said Doug Stensland. “We’ve got about 12 family members involved in the operation.”

“I just feel privileged to work here every day alongside my husband,” said Chelsea Stensland. “I’m just really proud of what he and his brothers and sister have accomplished here at the farm and at our stores in Sioux Falls. It’s just exciting to be a part of that.”

Stensland is a busy place between multiple stores in Sioux Falls and the farm that is located southwest of Larchwood.

“Out here on the farm, we have the whole range of crops up to the cattle processing out here on the farm, so we process a number of different products — cheese, ice cream, bottle milk and pizzas, and we even do beef jerky now along with some freeze-dried products,” said Doug.

With everything they are already doing, the owners have decided to add something new to the farm this year.

“We have our first annual Stensland Farms event, which we would like to start doing every year,” Doug said. “It will be interesting to come out and spend some time here at Stensland Family Farms and come out with the family and enjoy a number of things going on.”

“We have some inflatables that are here and some baby calves,” Doug said. “We have the ability to try and sample all of our products — we are going to be giving out samples of a number of different things we produce here — so it gives people a chance to see what’s going on.”

The family is also helping teach customers how milk gets in their glasses at home.

“We have robotic milking, so we are able to harvest the milk and process the milk,” Doug said. “We have that going on in our plant daily, so with the ability to see all that, it would be interesting for people to be educated on the different things.”

The goal for the event and their family farm is important.

“We are just trying to help with June Dairy Month and getting the word out there that dairy is still great for you,” said Chelsea.

So if you are looking for a moooving way to spend your weekend, consider stopping out at Stensland Family Farms for their first-ever Family Farm Day.

The event is Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with those aged 2 and under free.

Find more information about the event here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.