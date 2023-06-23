USD women sweep Summit Track & Field postseason honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota State’s Jacob Rodin and teammate Trevor Otterdahl alongside South Dakota’s Jacy Pulse and fellow Coyote Gen Hirata were selected The Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Year Thursday in a vote by the League’s head coaches.

Rodin, the Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, is the first Bison to take home the honor since the creation of the award back in 2010. Otterdahl is the fourth Bison to garner the Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year honor, the last being Alex Talley in 2021.

Pulse is the second consecutive Coyote to walk away with the Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year award. Hirata is the fifth USD pole vaulter to be named the Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year since 2010. For the second time since taking over both programs, North Dakota State’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Stevie Keller secured both the Men’s and the Women’s Track and Field Coach of the Year accolades. It was the third straight season taking home the award on the men’s side and the sixth time in his career on the women’s.

Keller guided the Bison to a sweep of the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championship titles for the 13th time in program history. The Bison men extended their League record and earned their 13th consecutive outdoor title while the women secured their 14th title in the last 15 years.

Under the direction of Keller, NDSU qualified 17 entries for the NCAA West Prelims with NDSU sending four on to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Below is a more thorough breakdown of each student-athletes’ 2023 outdoor season.

Jacob Rodin, North Dakota StateSenior | Kenmare, N.D.

Took down a 36-year-old meet record in the men’s 800m (1:47.58) to win the League Outdoor Championship title

Ran a leg of the 4x400m relay that clocked a 3:10.80 to take home NDSU’s third-consecutive event title at the League Outdoor Championships

Qualified for his second-consecutive NCAA Outdoor Championships

Earned a spot at the West Prelims with a time of 1:47.58 in the 800m good for No. 31 in the NCAA

At West Prelims, finished second in his 800m heat (1:48.37) to advance to the quarterfinals

Took the final qualifying spot at the NCAA Outdoor Championships after he finished third (1:48.60) in his quarterfinal heat

Finished 17th in the 800m (1:49.79) for honorable mention All-America at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Trevor Otterdahl, North Dakota StateSenior | Rosemount, Minn.

First men’s student-athlete in League history to collect back-to-back Outdoor Field Championship MVP honors

Defended his League hammer throw title on the final throw of the event (225-01; 68.62m)

Won the League shot put title with a career-best toss of 63-00 (19.22m)

Won the discus League crown on his final throw (174-08; 53.24m)

Made his first trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Qualified for the hammer at the NCAA West Prelims with the 12th-best toss in the nation with a mark of 230-10 (70.35m)

Finished fourth in the hammer at the West Prelims with a career-best launch of 231-11 (70.70m)

Placed 18th in the hammer throw (220-11; 67.34m) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships earning honorable mention All-America honors

Jacy Pulse, South DakotaJunior | Salem, S.D.

Clocked a meet record time of 58.46 in the prelims of the 400m hurdles at the League Outdoor Championships

Defended her 400m hurdles League title after clocking a time of 58.70 to win gold

Was a member of the 4x400m relay squad that clocked a meet record time of 3:40.25 at the League Outdoor Championships to take home USD’s third-straight 4x400m relay title

Ran a leg of the 4x100m relay that clocked a 45.06 to win the event at the League Outdoor Championships

Qualified for her first trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Entered West Prelims with the 23rd-best time in the NCAA in the 400m hurdles (56.79)

Broke her USD school record en route to advancing to the quarterfinals with a time of 56.76

Advanced through the quarterfinals after finishing third in her heat with a time of 56.11

Clocked a time of 56.14 good for 10th place in the 400m hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Earned her first career second team All-America honors

Gen Hirata, South DakotaJunior | Fredericksburg, Va.

Won the League Outdoor Championships pole vault title with a meet record clearance of 14-03.25 (4.35m)

Made her second trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Held the fifth-best clearance (14-07.25; 4.45m) in the pole vault headed into the West Prelims

Finished 11th at the West Prelims with a height of 13-06.25 (4.12m)

Placed third in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with a height of 14-05.25 (4.40m), earning first team All-America honors

